RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Richland County School district will transition to an E-learning workday on Friday.

All school buildings and district facilities will be closed and all after-school activities will be canceled for students due to concerning weather from Tropical Storm Nicole.

According to the Richland School District, administrators have been monitoring weather conditions for several days before the final decision was made.

Anticipated power outages could disrupt E-learning for students therefore, asynchronous instruction will be provided to students.

Specific instructions, including teacher virtual office hours, will be communicated to students and parents from their student’s teachers and schools.