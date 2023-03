GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Rick Erwin Restaurant Group will take over the location formerly known as the Strip Club 104 in Greer.

7NEWS previously reported that the Strip Club 104 located on Poinsett Street permanently closed on Feb. 24.

The restaurant originally opened in 2011 and was listed as the top restaurant in Greer according to Yelp.

An opening date for Rick Erwin’s Greer has not been determined at this time.