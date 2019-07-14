Riders raise awareness, money to end Veteran homelessness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 150 bikers revved up their motorcycles to raise money and awareness about homeless Veterans on Saturday.

Robert Williamson, of CVMA 34-2, says it’s a problem he can’t ignore as a Veteran himself.

“The federal government, the military, has a good situation on transitioning people out but people do fall through the cracks. When that happens you will find them on the street corners,” said Williamson.

Last year, CVMA 34-2 partnered with Fellow Countrymen and Alston Wilkes to hold the charity event.

This year’s ride started at Harley Davidson of Greenville and ended at Thomas Creek Brewery.

The charity event has raised thousands of dollars to help get Veterans off the streets. In its short time of existence, they’ve already had several success stories.

“6 guys are employed [and] have their own apartments. [It’s] all recently, so it really hits home,” Shae Williamson said.

It’s a trend they hope will continue.

“It’s our job to make sure the people, that gave the better part of their lives in some cases to defend this nation and keep it free, are off the streets and back on their feet. If they are addicted to substances getting them substance-free and getting them stabilized so they can be contributing citizens in this country,” Robert Williamson.

Last year, the ride raised $14,000 dollars. Organizers tell 7News they are still tallying this year’s total.