Rifle stolen from Piedmont business, sheriff’s office investigating

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are investigating a burglary that happened a business on Anderson Road in Piedmont on Sunday.

According to a sheriff’s office report, the burglary occurred at Powdersville Gun and Pawn at around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies spoke with someone from Powdersville Gun and Pawn, who said between 10:30 p.m. and around 11 p.m. someone entered the building and stole a Century Arms rifle.

The serial number for the stolen rifle was entered into NCIC.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.