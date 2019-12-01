‘Right place at the right time’: Off-duty Henrico officer saves man’s life in Cookout parking lot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County off-duty police officer is being recognized as a hero after saving a 79-year-old man’s life.

Lisa Gravitt took it to Facebook to thank the police officer who saved her father’s life by performing CPR in the parking lot of Cookout in Short Pump on Tuesday.

Thanks to the power of social media, Gravitt was able to get in touch with Henrico police officer Jonathan Turner.

We are so grateful for him and his selfless act of kindness! May God bless him and his family as he continues to serve our community!” LISA GRAVITT

Gravitt told 8News her parents had gone through Cookout’s drive-thru and after realizing their order was wrong, they decided to park and go inside.

“My mom looked in the rearview mirror and he wasn’t there,” Gravitt said. “She got out of the car and there he was laying on the ground, unresponsive.”

Gravitt’s mother started yelling for help. That’s when Officer Turner and his family pulled up in their car.

Officer Turner was able to perform CPR before the paramedics arrived, saving John Luck, Jr.’s life.

UPDATE ….thanks to Facebook, we were able to locate the off duty police officer who administered CPR on my dad Tuesday… Posted by Lisa Gravitt on Saturday, November 30, 2019

Gravitt said Turner was a godsend, placed in the right place, at the right time. The Henrico County Police Department agrees.

“[Turner] was able to deliver emergency aid to a community member in need,” Henrico Police tweeted

One of Henrico’s off-duty officers at the right place at the right time, was able to deliver emergency aid to a community member in need. We appreciate the family reaching out with such a positive update. One team, one community, safer together! #henricocounty #community pic.twitter.com/vMYnpwJcWE — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 1, 2019

“The doctor believes his heart stopped causing him to fall, hit his head on the pavement, which caused a big gash requiring staples,” Gravitt told 8News.

Gravitt said Mr. Luck is recuperating and should be stronger in the next few weeks.