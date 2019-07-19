Rite-Aid distribution center closing in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Rite-Aid Distribution Center in Spartanburg County will be closing.
The facility employs more than 600 people after opening 3 years ago.
Rite Aid released this statement to 7News Thursday:
“Walgreens purchased three distribution centers – along with 1,932 stores – from Rite Aid in 2017 and has been working to integrate the acquired stores into the Walgreens brand. In line with the store integration progress and after a careful and thorough review of the Walgreens supply chain network, Walgreens has decided to close the Spartanburg facility. This decision allows Walgreens to operate a more focused network of distribution centers. We are committed to working with Walgreens to support associates and assist them in finding new employment opportunities in the best possible way.”
Chris Savarese
Director – Public Relations
Rite Aid