RJ Rockers, GSP partner to launch airport-themed beer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – RJ Rockers Brewing Company and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) are partnering to make a new beer.

That craft beer will be available exclusively at the airport and is called “Flight Line.”

According to a news release from the airport, the new beer is different from a standard pale ale or IPA, and it includes a rich complexity of apricots, soft citrus, and a resonance of earthy tones.

The “Flight Line” beer will be available at RJ Rockers Flight Room, The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck, and MAG Escape Lounge.

This is not the first time RJ Rockers and GSP have worked together. The RJ Rockers Flight Room, located on Concourse B, has served beers to GSP passengers for five years.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner than GSP for our first branded beer,” said Henry Depew, president and owner of RJ Rockers. “Flight Line introduces the thirsty traveler to a unique brew and a taste of the local craft beer scene.”

“GSP is excited to partner with RJ Rockers, an innovator and leader in the industry, for a beer that is inspired by the Upstate and brewed with the traveler in mind,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO. “The craft beer culture in our region has gained national recognition and has stimulated increased travel by beer enthusiasts. We are thrilled to add another unique amenity for our customers.”