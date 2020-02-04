RMHC of the Carolinas in need of donations for guest families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Organizers with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas are looking for donations of toiletries and household items for their guest families.

The house provides a place for families of sick children to stay while they are receiving treatment.

The charity provides resources for the families such as a room to stay in, kitchen and living space.

The house has asked for specific donations including:

paper bowls

paper towels

snack items

disinfectant wipes (and other items to keep germs at bay during flu season)

detergent

other items

Items can be dropped off at the house between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day of the week. The address is 706 Grove Rd. in Greenville.

Click here to learn more about the Ronald McDonald House and how to help!