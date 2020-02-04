RMHC of the Carolinas in need of donations for guest families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Organizers with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas are looking for donations of toiletries and household items for their guest families.
The house provides a place for families of sick children to stay while they are receiving treatment.
The charity provides resources for the families such as a room to stay in, kitchen and living space.
The house has asked for specific donations including:
- paper bowls
- paper towels
- snack items
- disinfectant wipes (and other items to keep germs at bay during flu season)
- detergent
- other items
Items can be dropped off at the house between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day of the week. The address is 706 Grove Rd. in Greenville.
