RMHC of the Carolinas in need of donations for guest families

News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Organizers with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas are looking for donations of toiletries and household items for their guest families.

The house provides a place for families of sick children to stay while they are receiving treatment.

The charity provides resources for the families such as a room to stay in, kitchen and living space.

The house has asked for specific donations including:

  • paper bowls
  • paper towels
  • snack items
  • disinfectant wipes (and other items to keep germs at bay during flu season)
  • detergent
  • other items

Items can be dropped off at the house between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day of the week. The address is 706 Grove Rd. in Greenville.

Click here to learn more about the Ronald McDonald House and how to help!

