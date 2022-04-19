ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- A big tourist attraction is making its way to Anderson County soon.

Buc-ee’s, the world’s largest convenience store, is expected to be done by 2025.

The new Anderson Co. location will be located right off of exit 21 on Liberty Highway, across the street from Quick Trip.

The famous store is expected to bring hundreds of people to Anderson Co. every day, but before construction is started, there’s a checklist of things the county has to do.

Buc-ee’s has asked Anderson County to work on the roads and bridge that will lead up it.

Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns said even before Buc-ee’s was coming, the exit 21 intersection and bridge needed to be fixed. He called it “outdated” and “unsafe”.

The road project is going to cost $60 million, and the county has raised $6 million so far.

He said he hopes this will springboard the project.

Buc-ee’s has already agreed to contribute money towards that project. The county is in the process of finding other plots of money to help that interchange. We already have industries on that road that use that intersection and we also have a lot of houses being built on that road too. Nothing can happen until that interchange is completed and done. Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns

Anderson County Administrators said Buc-ee’s will bring about 200 jobs to the area.