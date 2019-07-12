Road closed, thousands without power after tree falls on power lines in Spartanburg

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A large tree fell near Hillbrook Drive and Fernwood Glendale Road. (Spartanburg Police Department)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of people are without power in Spartanburg after a tree fell Thursday night.

A large tree fell near Hillbrook Drive and Fernwood Glendale Road.

WSPA crews on scene say the tree fell on a house and on top of cars in the neighborhood. Spartanburg Police say that no injuries have been reported.

  • A large tree fell near Hillbrook Drive and Fernwood Glendale Road. (Spartanburg Police Department)
  • A large tree fell near Hillbrook Drive and Fernwood Glendale Road. (Spartanburg Police Department)
  • A large tree fell near Hillbrook Drive and Fernwood Glendale Road.
  • A large tree fell near Hillbrook Drive and Fernwood Glendale Road.
  • Crews are on scene cleaning up the tree on Hillbrook Drive. (Aiden Kyzer)
  • Crews are on scene cleaning up the tree on Hillbrook Drive. (Aiden Kyzer)

According to the Duke Energy power outage map, 3,000 people are without power in Spartanburg County.

2,000 of those people are without power near the Fernwood Glendale Rd. area.

Fernwood Glendale Rd. will be closed for several hours while it is cleaned up, Spartanburg police said in a Facebook post. 

City of Spartanburg maintenance crews are on scene assessing the damage, police said.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store