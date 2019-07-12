Road closed, thousands without power after tree falls on power lines in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of people are without power in Spartanburg after a tree fell Thursday night.

WSPA crews on scene say the tree fell on a house and on top of cars in the neighborhood. Spartanburg Police say that no injuries have been reported.

Crews are on scene cleaning up the tree on Hillbrook Drive. (Aiden Kyzer)

According to the Duke Energy power outage map, 3,000 people are without power in Spartanburg County.

2,000 of those people are without power near the Fernwood Glendale Rd. area.

Fernwood Glendale Rd. will be closed for several hours while it is cleaned up, Spartanburg police said in a Facebook post.

City of Spartanburg maintenance crews are on scene assessing the damage, police said.

Check back for updates.