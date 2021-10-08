Road closure, work delayed in Hendersonville due to heavy rain

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A road closure in Hendersonville, originally scheduled to begin October 11, has been pushed back by at least one week.

Due to the large amount of rain and work site conditions, the sewer line installation on Clear Creek Road has been delayed.

The new date for the closure has been scheduled for Monday, October 18, but is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

The closure is planned for Clear Creek Road between Carolina Village Road and Balfour Road and is expected to last for approximately one week.

The road closure is part of the Clear Creek Interceptor Replacement project which consists of the replacing an undersized 18-inch gravity sewer pipe along Clear Creek with 30-inch sewer pipe. The purpose of the project is to provide additional capacity, prevent sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs) and serve future growth.

Drivers are asked to follow signage and be alert for crews working in the area.

Detour routes are accessible via Nix Road to the north with connections to Howard Gap and Hwy 64 and via Signal Hill Road to the south with connections to Thompson Street and Hwy 64.