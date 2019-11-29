Road rehab complete on 9-mile stretch of I85 in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has completed a rehab project on a stretch of Interstate 85 Spartanburg County.

DOT says the 9-mile rehab project started at mile marker 69 and ended at mile marker 78.

It was completed last Friday.

According to DOT all 3 lanes, with full access to on and off-ramps, are reopen.

SCDOT is still in the process of reconstructing all of I-85 in Cherokee and Spartanburg Counties. The project is part of the Strategic 10-Year Plan and the Interstate Improvement Program.

The goal of the project is to improve safety for the traveling public and increase the capacity of that section of the interstate system, so it may function more efficiently in the future.

SCDOT says work still continues on the project in Cherokee County.

Drivers are asked to travel with caution when driving in or near the construction areas.