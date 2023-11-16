OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Near the Port Bass neighborhood, in Oconee County, is where everything came to a head. That’s the area where the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired and one of their deputies was struck.

Thursday afternoon into the night, the neighborhood was flooded with law enforcement.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a police presence like this, we’re lucky if we see one cop car down in this area,” said Bradley George, a neighbor.

“Definitely been listening to lots of helicopters and things, people driving by,” said Jody Ervin, who lives in the area.

“A big police presence from all over, all counties, state police, everything,” said neighbor Sterling Cornu.

People waited hours to make it to their homes.

“It’s been like this since 3 o’clock, at least, that I know of, 3 o’clock. I went out to dinner, came back, came in this way here and said, well, it should be cleared up by now, still here,” said George.

“We would love to try and find our way home soon, but I know they need to do their job and that’s more important to make sure that the deputy is cared for,” said Ervin.

“My wife is on the other side of the roadblock and she’s trying to get home also,” said Steven Skuball, who was waiting in traffic.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said during a pursuit, a deputy was shot by a suspect.

“I pray for the best, because I know quite a few of the deputies,” said Skuball.

“Obviously, something bad has happened and I’m very concerned about the deputy. My prayers are with him and his family,” said Ervin.

As the chase went on, the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was shot by deputies.

Neighbors said the area is peaceful and it’s a one way in, one way out type of street.

“Typically, it’s really quiet around here, so it doesn’t make me feel overly nervous that this is a usual behavior,” stated Ervin.

“We’ve got deer in our front yard and in our back yard, critters running around. For something like this to happen, it’s just shocking,” said Skuball.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, people should not be on alert, it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.