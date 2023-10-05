GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A road will be closed in Greenville next week for maintenance.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, it will close Bruce Road beginning Wednesday to repair a storm drainage system.

Repairing the storm drainage system will help reduce flooding on the roadways when it rains.

Drivers traveling north on White Horse Road can turn right on Frontage Road and continue east towards Augusta Road. Drivers traveling west on Augusta Road can turn left onto Frontage Road and continue towards White Horse Road.

The detour is expected to last for several months.