ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Road work is underway on US 29 in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the intersection of US 29 and Welcome Road, Cantrell Road, Crappie Drive and McAlister Road will be closed.

Utility relocation work and road construction are a part of the project.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Anderson County Office at (864) 716-2380.