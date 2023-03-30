COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired during a home eviction Thursday morning in Cowpens.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Santee Street in Cowpens in reference to an eviction where shots have been fired

Civil units were conducting an eviction on a subject, and everything seemed to be going smoothly.

The man told them he needed to go inside and get his cell phone.

Once he was inside, units heard shots being fired. Two sounded muffled as if they were in the house and then three that sounded outside, the sheriff’s office said.

Units took cover and backup arrived at the scene.

Deputies have secured a perimeter around the house. Negotiators are on the scene and SWAT is responding.

Deputies do not know the condition of the suspect but all deputies were uninjured.

The Cowpens Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of South Linda Street near Santee and Savannah Street and Old Johnson Road near Lake Street in Cherokee County. Those roads are blocked.

