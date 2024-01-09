SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Multiple streets and roads in Western North Carolina and the Upstate have closed due to flooding from the onslaught of rain.
Buncombe County
According to Broad River Fire & Rescue, part of NC-9 is closed at High Rock Acres. There are trees and power lines down across the area. Additionally, roads are icy, so drivers have been urged to avoid travel.
Greenville County
In Greenville, parts of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail, areas of Unity Park, the River Street underpass, the McDaniel underpass and the Sliding Rock Creek Bridge are closed.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Greenville County until 3 p.m.
Henderson County
Streets in Hendersonville are flooded due to large amounts of rain. The city has asked that individuals to not walk, swim or drive through the flood waters.
According to the City of Hendersonville, barricades have been put in areas impacted by flooding. Drivers are urged to not drive around barricades. Citations will be given out to drivers who ignore barricades.
The area’s Flood Response Plan has been upgraded to Flood Level 3, which means that flooding is actively happening.
The following roads and intersections are closed either by the City or the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT):
- Caswell between King and Grove is closed
- Greenville Hwy/Spartanburg Hwy/White Street area is closed
- South Main Street/South King Street is closed
- South Grove Street
- Patton Park is closed