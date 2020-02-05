Roads closed after post-Civil War artillery shell found in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A heavy law enforcement presence was seen in downtown Charleston on Wednesday after someone discovered a post-Civil War artillery shell.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, the shell was located at 10 Gillian Street by a construction crew.

USAF EOD is on the way to take possession of the shell.





Broad Street at East Bay Street and Gillian Street at Prioleau Street is closed to traffic.

Charleston County dispatch received a call about the discovery around 10:00 a.m.

Crews at the scene tell us a nearby building had been evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.