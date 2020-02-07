Roads in Greenville County remain closed following storm damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Several roads across Greenville County remain closed because of storm damage.

One of those roads includes Keith Drive where nearby business owners say rainfall that overflowed a creek and led to asinkhole.

Charles Dipple owns Dipple Plumbing on North Plesantburg Drive.

“I’ve never seen it blocked off like this before,” Dipole said.

His business butting up to a small creek that runs near Keith Drive.

“Every time it rains it causes some problems and if we hve big rains it causes a lot more problems,” Dipole said.

He said with Thursday’s heavy rain the rushing water likely caused this sinkhole.

Dipple also lives on the Middle Saluda River which was overflowing on Thursday as well. It feeds the Reedy River, which flooded many streets in Greenville.

“We have 37 roads closed right now in Troop 3, which is Spartanburg, Greeville, Pickens, Oconee, and Anderson counties,” Trooper Joe Hovis with Highway Patrol said.

More than two dozen Greenville County roads remain closed. The highly saturated grounds and high winds on Friday could cause even more trouble.

“Those tall trees with the high winds that we have right now is the perfect recipe for a tree coming across the road,” Hovis said.

Highway Patrol giving some tips to stay safe.

“Exercise common sense and extreme caution. Don’t cross those roads where the water or the trees are,” Hovis said.

Those like Dipple who saw the force of mother nature first hand, standing in awe.

“It was serious, it was very forceful it was really kind of amazing and a little scary.”

Crews are expected to start work to fix the area of Keith Drive on Saturday morning.