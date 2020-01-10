Robbery at Commercial Bank in Greenville Co. under investigation

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the robbery happened at Commercial Bank, located at 8016 Augusta Road, at around 9:20 a.m.

Sheriff’s Office officials said a man entered the bank wearing a hat, reading glasses and a jacket with a hood, and gave the teller a note demanding cash.

The suspect then left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

Investigators are still investigating the robbery, but said there were no weapons used during the incident and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.