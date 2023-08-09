ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Principal Brian Williams, was the principal at New Prospect Elementary School for six years. Today, he started his first day as principal for Robert Anderson Middle School.

According to Principal Williams, RAMS is one of the largest middle schools in the Upstate with 1,200 students and 135 staff members.

“I’m very excited about this new school year. I love being the principal at Robert Anderson. It’ll be a change for me because I have been at the same school for the last six years but I will say excitement is an understatement,” said Williams.

He said he plans to support teachers and help students reach their goals.

“Throughout this year we are really going to concentrate on raising our level of expectations. I have high expectations for my students. We love them, we want them to do well, we want them to be the best people they can be,” said Williams.

Principal Williams said teachers and staff have trained all summer during professional development sessions to update curriculum standards and find ways to improve engagement among students.

“We look at common assessments and formative assessments to learn more about how to be the best educators we can be. Throughout this year we are really going to concentrate on raising our level of expectations. I have high expectations for my students,” said Williams.

Principal Williams said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve in the community that poured into him as a child.