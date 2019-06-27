Rock N Rescue concert raises money for Spartanburg Humane Society Saturday

Helping rescue animals is as easy as spending your Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.

Rock N Rescue will feature four local bands, local vendors and a chance to learn about saving animals.

Organizers at Spartanburg Humane Society said the vent will run from 2-6 at the Love where you live park at Spring and Main Street.

You’ll see local bands The Jack Greer band, Don Nivens 4 out of 5 Doctors and After School Special.

The event will help support the more than 600 animals currently living at the Humane Society.

Organizers said the funds raised will go toward veterinary assistance and providing quality food water and medications for animals.

They said it costs about $126,000 a month to operate to Spartanburg Humane Society and they depend on about 98% individual donors and events.