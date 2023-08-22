GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A hearing was held in a federal courtroom in Greenville on Tuesday over a lawsuit accusing Rockstar Cheer coaches of sexual abuse as well as providing drugs and alcohol to underage athletes.

Allegations were made in August of 2022 against the cheerleading and dance school owner Scott Foster.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the same month, Foster killed himself.

Since then, several other lawsuits have been filed against Rockstar Cheer, Foster and his wife Kathy.

The lawsuits names at least nine coaches, Varsity Sports LLC, the United States All Star Federation, and affiliated Rockstar entities.

In the courtroom on Tuesday a judge began calling the allegations ‘very serious’. The defendants asked if there would separate trials since there are so many parties and attorneys involved in this case.

The judge said he anticipates one trial as cumulative evidence is expected to be presented.

In a press conference last year we spoke to one of the attorneys representing one of the, now more than 20 alleged victims.

“These institutions went to great lengths to protect predators and sexual abusers rather than taking steps to protect the children they had a responsibility to protect,” Alexandra Benevento, Strom Law Firm said.

Tuesday in court the judge said this case will be tried sooner rather than later. He said that will be before the end of 2024.

Some of the allegations are said to date back as far as nine years. The judge said this case may take a couple of weeks to try.