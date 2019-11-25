Roebuck man charged with murder in wife’s shooting death

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies have charged a Roebuck man with murder in his wife’s shooting death.

The victim is identified as Angela Walker Faulkner, 48, of Hobbysville Road.

Faulkner was pronounced dead at 10:52 p.m. Sunday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement.

Deputies charged the victim’s husband, 50-year-old Danny Ray Faulkner, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Danny Faulker called 911 around 6 p.m. Sunday to report the shooting.

Deputies say Danny Faulkner reported his wife was accidentally shot during an argument.

“He stated at one point, he produced a gun and had it pointed to his own head, but then the victim was able to turn the gun towards her own head and pull the trigger while still in his hands,” the sheriff’s office said.

But investigators say Danny Faulkner called two family members and told them he shot the victim before dialing 911.

An arrest warrant says the victim was shot in her head.

The shooting happened at the couple’s home at 1477 Hobbysville Road, according to an incident report.

Danny Faulkner is in the Spartanburg County jail.