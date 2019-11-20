Roger C Peace Rehab hospital UCAN events provide outdoor activities for people with disabilities

Roger C peace rehabilitation hospital a part of Prisma Health provides outdoor activities for people with disabilities including sled hockey this fall and winter.

Activities are offered all year long as part of the upstate community abilities network or UCAN.

Most activities are free but require registration beforehand.

All activities are led by trained therapists who can help assist those with disabilities needing physical assistance.

Other activities include cycling, snow skiing, golfing and basketball.

CONTACT Kristen.caldwell@prismahealth.org or 864-455-2617 or visit Ghs.org/rcp.communityevents to register

ALSO ON FACEBOOK AT ROGER C PEACE



Sled Hockey

Ice on Main

Thurs., Dec. 13 • 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 5 • 8-10 a.m.