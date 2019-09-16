Roger Daltrey of The Who to visit new cancer center at Bon Secours St. Francis Tues.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The lead singer of the The Who and co-founder of Teen Cancer America will visit a new center at an Upstate hospital on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Roger Daltrey, will tour the new Hawkins Family Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Center at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System at 5:15 p.m., located on the fifth floor of St. Francis Downtown, at 1 St. Francis Drive in Greenville.

“The unit is the first dedicated cancer center for this age group in the Carolinas. It’s championed by First Citizens Bank, TCA and the Hawkins family,” according to the release. “The new AYA cancer unit at St. Francis Downtown is a place where teens and young adults (15-40 years old) can receive uniform support, treatment and care in a program and setting designed specifically for them. In many hospitals, teens and young adults often receive care in pediatric wards or with older adults in general cancer facilities. This new unit helps bridge the gap.”

According to the release, the unit includes four patient rooms, a nurse’s station, an open concept lounge with a kitchen, an exercise area and family bathroom.