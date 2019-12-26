Rolex theft suspect ID’d, wanted by Greenville Police

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a man who stole a $20,000 watch from a jewelry store in Greenville earlier this month has been identified.

We reported earlier that a man, who was with two other women, asked to see the Rolex from the display. When the employee handed the suspect the watch, the man then ran from the store and into a parking garage.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers have since identified the man as Ronnie Albert Dion Gaddis, 28.

Gaddis is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.