Rollover crash under investigation in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Troopers are reporting injuries in a rollover crash at an intersection in Moore.

It happened early Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 290 and 417.

7News crew on the scene said southbound traffic on Highway 417 was blocked as of 6 a.m.

It appears two vehicles are involved, including a pickup truck that flipped.

The S.C. Highway Patrol’s real-time traffic information website reports injuries in the wreck.

Crews on the scene of a rollover crash early Thursday morning at the intersection of Highways 290 and 417 in Spartanburg County (WSPA).