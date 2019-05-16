Rollover crash under investigation in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Troopers are reporting injuries in a rollover crash at an intersection in Moore.
It happened early Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 290 and 417.
7News crew on the scene said southbound traffic on Highway 417 was blocked as of 6 a.m.
It appears two vehicles are involved, including a pickup truck that flipped.
The S.C. Highway Patrol’s real-time traffic information website reports injuries in the wreck.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 911 transcript released after woman accused of trying to kill her baby
- Greenville's Chris Underwood wins Survivor, $1m prize
- Rollover crash under investigation in Spartanburg Co.
- Police: Pregnant woman slain in Chicago; baby cut from womb still alive