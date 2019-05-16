News

Rollover crash under investigation in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: May 16, 2019 06:07 AM EDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 06:07 AM EDT

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Troopers are reporting injuries in a rollover crash at an intersection in Moore.

It happened early Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 290 and 417.

7News crew on the scene said southbound traffic on Highway 417 was blocked as of 6 a.m. 

It appears two vehicles are involved, including a pickup truck that flipped.

The S.C. Highway Patrol’s real-time traffic information website reports injuries in the wreck.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Video Center