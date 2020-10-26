Ron Rivera applauded by hospital staff after final cancer treatment

News
Posted: / Updated:

Former Carolina Panthers head coach and current Washington head coach Ron Rivera received an outpouring of support on Monday as he exited the hospital following his final chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Rivera never missed a game. He was seen multiple times already this season being tended to on the sidelines including being assisted off the field at halftime and receiving an IV in Week 3 against the Eagles.

RELATED: Washington coach Ron Rivera has skin cancer

Rivera coached in Sunday’s 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Squamous cell carcinoma was what he was diagnosed with and he has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for weeks.

Rivera and the Panthers parted ways towards the end of last season. Rivera was known in charlotte for his charitable donations and support, including the Humane Society.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories