The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas helps keep families with sick children together and near the care and resources they need right here in the upstate.

“The Ronald Mcdonald house alleviates some of the financial, emotional, and logistical burdens that families may have when they have a child that is critically ill or injured.” Mckenna Best, Communications and Volunteer Manager at Ronald Mcdonald House said.

The Ronald McDonald House provides families with a place to sleep, eat, relax, and recharge after spending long hours in the hospital.

Their stay is not limited with a time frame.

The Kamiso’s traveled from South America to get treatment at Shriners Hospital in Greenville and said it would not be possible without the help of the volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House.

“We have some peace here,” Mother Danielle Kamiso said. “It is great. It is a great place, organized, clean, and the people are nice. We have enjoyed it here. We have met lots of families here. Our stay, they made it easier for us.”

Best said volunteers play a critical role at Ronald McDonald House.

Whether it’s cooking a meal or donating, they are helping children across the country.

“Most of the time we are met with so much generosity and gratefulness which is really cool,” Best said. “It is really cool to see the community care for people they don’t even know but they know that there is a need and so they do whatever it takes to help families in that situation even without knowing them personally. I think that means a lot to the families.”

For more on how you can volunteer and help give to families in need Home – Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas (rmhc-carolinas.org)