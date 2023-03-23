Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – The Ronald McDonald House of the Carolinas is throwing its annual Royale Friday, April 14 to raise money to support the house for families staying in Greenville.

The Ronald McDonald house is a home away from home for families with a child critically ill or injured and they need to stay nearby while the child is in the hospital.

They include meals, laundry, a support network and a place for families to work if they need them.

It costs the house $89 a night to house families, who are not charged for the stay.

The Red Shoe Society is a young professional organization raising money for the house.

The Royale will have casino games, prizes, food from Larkins and music from Steel Toe Stiletto. The venue is the L in downtown Greenville. Register to win a trip to Las Vegas.

Early bird tickets end Friday, March 23.

Register at the website and click events.