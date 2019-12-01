Rosa Parks statue to be unveiled Sunday

by: AP News Staff

FILE — In a June 15, 1999 file photo Rosa Parks smiles during a Capitol Hill ceremony where Parks was honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington. A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks will be unveiled in downtown Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Khue Bui, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks will stand in downtown Montgomery.

The city said the statue will be unveiled Sunday at 1 p.m. at Montgomery Plaza at the Court Street Fountain.

The unveiling coincides with the anniversary of Parks’ historic Dec. 1, 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

There will also be four granite markers to honor the plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle – the landmark case that ruled segregation on Montgomery buses unconstitutional.

The civil rights memorials are a partnership among the city and county, the Alabama tourism department and the Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

