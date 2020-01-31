Rose Hill Plantation hosts Black History Month series open, free to the public

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – For the first three Saturdays in February, the Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site in Union County will host events in honor of Black History Month.

On Saturday, Feb. 1 community members are encouraged to join Rose Hill at the Union County Carnegie Library for the session “Easily Finding My Union County, SC African American Ancestor”.

Attendees will be able to talk with researcher Robin Foster and learn how to use oral history, online and offline resources to find their roots.

Foster noted that novice researches may be able to discover enslaved or free ancestors before 1865. They could also research the Reconstruction and the Jim Crow eras to find freed family members.

The genealogy research session at Union County Carnegie Library starts at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 8 attendees are invited to the Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site for a day covering black men’s right to vote titled “150 Years – The Fight for Voting Rights”.

Rose Hill’s Park Manager, Nate Johnson, and the Park Interpreter, Stephanie Cohen, will present information on the 15th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

On Feb. 3, 1870, black men were given the right to vote.

Johnson and Cohen will talk about the 15th Amendment’s meaning to South Carolina African Americans and the challenges that came with their right to vote, starting at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology Director of Applied Research Division, Stacey Young, will present a session on the “Archaeology of Plantation Lifeways“.

Attendees will learn about archaeological discoveries at Rose Hill, as well as, future archaeological work.

After the presentation, starts at 11 a.m., Young will lead a walk around the park grounds to showcase previous archaeological dig sites.

For more information about Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, click here.