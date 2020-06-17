Rules for voting in June 23 Primary Runoffs

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The State Election Commission issued rules for voting in the upcoming June 23 Primary Runoffs.

The following are the voting rules issued for the runoffs:

  • If you voted on June 9, you are limited to voting in the same party’s runoff
  • If you did not vote on June 9, you can choose to vote in either party’s runoff
  • Many voters throughout the state will have no runoff to vote in
    • Only 23 of 46 counties have a runoff
    • Of those 23 counties, 18 have no countywide offices
  • To determine if you have a runoff to vote in, check your sample ballot by clicking here.
    • If you voted on June 9, make sure to select the same party
  • In most cases, your polling place will remain the same for the runoff. However, polling places can change due the emergencies. Check you polling place information here.

For a full list of June 23 runoffs by county, click here.

