Rules for voting in June 23 Primary Runoffs

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The State Election Commission issued rules for voting in the upcoming June 23 Primary Runoffs.

The following are the voting rules issued for the runoffs:

If you voted on June 9, you are limited to voting in the same party’s runoff

If you did not vote on June 9, you can choose to vote in either party’s runoff

Many voters throughout the state will have no runoff to vote in Only 23 of 46 counties have a runoff Of those 23 counties, 18 have no countywide offices

To determine if you have a runoff to vote in, check your sample ballot by clicking here. If you voted on June 9, make sure to select the same party

In most cases, your polling place will remain the same for the runoff. However, polling places can change due the emergencies. Check you polling place information here.

For a full list of June 23 runoffs by county, click here.