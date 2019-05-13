Runaway teen Kedran Russell in McDowell Co. found safe

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Missing Person Generic

UPDATE: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said reported runaway teen girl, Kedran Russell, has been found safe.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Kedran Jade Lee Russell, 16, of Marion, who left her residence either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Russell is described as being 6-foot-1 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information about Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-652-2235 or call the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store