Runaway teen Kedran Russell in McDowell Co. found safe

UPDATE: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said reported runaway teen girl, Kedran Russell, has been found safe.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Kedran Jade Lee Russell, 16, of Marion, who left her residence either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Russell is described as being 6-foot-1 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information about Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-652-2235 or call the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.