BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A runaway teenager from Belton has been found, according to the Belton Police Department.

We previously reported the runaway the police needing help finding a teen who ran away from DSS transport on the afternoon of Feb. 7 in Belton.

BPD said after 12 days of officers following tips and leads, the teenager was found in Honea Path safely. Officers are working to get him back into the custody of DSS.