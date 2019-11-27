Runners react to woman attacked on Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a woman on her run earlier this week. It all happened on the popular Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Police are asking anyone who was on the trail on Monday around 2:30 for information that could lead to their suspect. They’re also giving people tips on how to stay safe on trails like this.

Imagine going for a run on your favorite trail and suddenly you’re attacked from behind by a man wielding a gun.

“It’s kind of scary, shocking,” said runner Marco Aguilar.

“As women I think it’s definitely something we think about more,” said runner Ginger Lockamy.

That’s exactly what happened to one woman on the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and now local runners are thinking twice about their safety.

“I just kind of pay attention. I don’t run with earbuds on and I run during the day when it’s light not at dark,” said Aguilar.

“I never run on a greenway by myself just for safety reasons you never know who’s out there,” said Lockamy, who passes down her tips to her daughter.

“If i’m going to be somewhere where there’s lots of people so I can make sure I can be seen,” said Grace Lockamy.

Greenville Police say the man hit the woman with a gun and took her phone and money. Now they’re asking for help finding their suspect.

“She was attacked from behind by a black male with a red handkerchief over his neck and mouth,” said Sgt. Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.

They’re also upping their patrols on the path and giving tips to keep runners safe.

“Run in numbers run with a dog also if you have to have earbuds in we don’t recommend them at all but don’t have the volume up so that you’re still aware of your surroundings and you can hear things that are going on around you,” said Bragg.

They say this could happen to anyone at any time.

“It’s like a crime of opportunity for people they just think they can attack and grab what they can and flee as quickly as possible,” said Bragg.

But runners say the trail itself could be safer too.

“Probably more emergency stops or buttons, lights,” said Lockamy.

“I don’t know if there’s anything other than putting up video cameras. I’m not sure if there’s funds for that or not,” said Aguilar.