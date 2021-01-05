Runoff elections in Georgia, Hart County residents come out to vote

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A runoff election holding a lot in the balance, control of the U.S. Senate. It’s all happening in Georgia where Republican Incumbent David Perdue is trying to keep his seat, facing a challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff. Also, Republican, Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

An unprecedented voter turnout for a runoff election is being seeing in Hart County. In fact, unofficial election results show a 64.63% voter turnout in the county.

“This runoff is phenomenal in comparison to the last runoffs. Usually runoffs you don’t see 15%, 30% turnout and of course, we’ve seen that in absentees alone,” said Elections Coordinator with Hart County, Robin Webb.

That turnout was even more than what the elections coordinator there expected.

“As of 1:45, we had over 2,100 voters already today. I originally anticipated a total of 3,000,” Webb said.

For some voters, it was their first time casting a ballot in a runoff election.

“I’ve actually only voted once in my life other than now,” said a Hart County Voter.

Others we talked to aren’t new to the ballots.

“I’ve been voting since I was 18 years old,” another Hart County Voter told us.

Voters like Derriek Wilkins told us, there is too much in the balance to stay at home.

“People got to make a good statement about it just to keep their community going or the state going. It’s not about individuals, it’s about us as people,” said Hart County Voter, Derriek Wilkins.

Others expressed skepticism around where their votes are going.

“Not after the presidential election, there was a lot of voter fraud,” a voter said.

However, Webb told 7 News that’s not the case.

“Our numbers were the same with a machine count and hand count so I can say in Hart County, I can’t see any fraud,” said Webb.

But for Wilkins, he’s not thinking about that one way or another. His focus sits elsewhere.

“I’m not worried about what everybody else do as long as I do my part,” said Wilkins.

Polls closed at 7 P.M. in Georgia.