Rutherford Co. Courthouse to close for cleaning after confirmed COVID-19 case; to reopen June 1

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday through Friday for cleaning following a confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post on Rutherford County Clerk of Superior Courts Office’s page, the courthouse, located at 198 N. Washington St. in Rutherfordton, will be closed Tuesday through Friday, and expect to reopen on Monday, June 1.

“All court cases that are scheduled for these dates will be continued,” according to the post. “You may call the Clerks Office next week for your new date.”

To find out your new court date, call 828-288-6100.

“If you have a domestic violence case set for May 27th or May 29th please contact the magistrates office. You may get copies of your continuance orders after 1:00 pm on those days,” according to the post.