Rutherford Co. Fire Marshal’s investigating fire at Rutherford Pet Supply Store in Spindale

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in investigating a fire at a pet supply store.

According to a news release, firefighters responded to Rutherford Pet Supply Store, located at 115 Reservation Drive in Spindale, in regard to a structure fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Asst. Fire Marshal John Greenway at 828-286-2911, 828-287-6247 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.