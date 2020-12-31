Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office alerting residents to scam involving those with concealed handgun permits

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to scam that targets citizens with North Carolina Concealed Handgun Permits.

According to the release, those who have been targeted have reportedly received text messages telling them their permit needs to be changed or renewed.

“This message also offers a link to provide the recipient’s personal information,” according to the release. “This link is not safe and has not been created by a credible nor local law enforcement agency.”

The sheriff’s office said if anyone receives one of the described text messages is asked urged to not click on the link and to not give any personal or identifying information.

If you do receive a similar text message, report the message by clicking here.

For more information on North Carolina Concealed Handgun Permits, visit the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s website for Firearms Purchase Permits and Concealed Handgun Permits.