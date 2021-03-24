Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes 3 new K9s

The Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office is welcoming three new K9s. (Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three new K9s have joined the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 10, 2020, the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio awarded the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office a grant to purchase three K9s.

Timken Shiloh plant manager, Jamey Scott, presented the $43,500.00 check.

“I appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Timken Company in providing funding which allows the Sheriff’s Office the ability to acquire 3 canines, to better serve the citizens of Rutherford County,” Sheriff Francis said.

The Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office is welcoming three new K9s. (Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kilo and handler Cpl. Wilmer Chavez-Perez (Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Dabo and handler Dep. Cody McIntyre (Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Koda and handler Sgt. Frank Lancaster (Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Canines Kilo, Dabo and Koda were acquired and trained at Astro Kennels, the sheriff’s office said.

Kilo (handler Cpl. Wilmer Chavez-Perez), Dabo (handler Dep. Cody McIntyre), and Koda (handler Sgt. Frank Lancaster) have graduated and are on active duty as of February 1, 2021.

These three K-9’s are replacing the three K-9’s which have been retired from active duty.