Authorities are searching for a runaway 16-year-old out of Rutherford County.

The sheriff’s office says Victoria Marie Silam ran away from her foster home on Bostic Sunshine Hwy in Bostic, North Carolina on November 9.

Milam, who is described as 5’5″ and 158 pounds, is originally from Caldwell County and has family/friends in Lenior.

Anyone with information regarding Victoria is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office at (828) 286-2911.