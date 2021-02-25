Rutherford County deputies searching for sexual assault suspect

News
Posted:

(Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Rutherford County deputies are searching for a 38-year-old sexual assault suspect.

According to deputies, Gregory Alfred Heidler is wanted on charges of indecent liberties, statutory sex offense with a child between 13-15, statutory rape of a child between 13-15 and more.

Heidler is described as 5’10” and 180 pounds. Deputies do not know what vehicle Heidler may be driving or what direction he is traveling in.

He does have family in Mt. Airy, N.C. and Michigan.

Anyone with information regarding Gregory is asked to call Crimestoppers at 828-286-8477.

