This man is wanted for questioning in an incident in Rutherfordton County.

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a subject.

According to the department, a man is wanted for questioning in an incident at a Walgreens, CVS and Dollar General in Rutherfordton. He was the passenger in a black, four door Honda, the department said.

(Source: Rutherfordton Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rutherfordton Police Department at (828) 289-0383 or (828) 287-5062.