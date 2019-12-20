S. American man gets 22 years for shooting incident in Mauldin in 2000

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A South American man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to an assault and battery charge from a shooting in Mauldin in 2000.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Reynaldo Ramon Pimienta, 55, pleaded guilty to assault and battery with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

On May 11, 2000, Pimienta followed Olga Restrepo on her way home from work. Pimienta and Restrepo had recently ended their relationship.

According to the release, when Restrepo stopped at a traffic light in Mauldin, Pimienta pulled his vehicle to the driver’s side of her car and fired a gun into her car.

One of the bullets went through Restrepo’s door and hit the left side of her body, causing Restrepo permanent paraplegia.

According to the release, Pimienta left the U.S. for nearly two decades and reports of his whereabouts came from as far away from Spain.

Pimienta was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted List until he was located in Octobe 2017 in Colombia.

According to the release, authorities found he had subscribed to a cell phone, pinged that phone and then tracked and arrested him.