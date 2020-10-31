S.C. absentee voting numbers double previous record

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- South Carolinians have cast absentee ballots in record numbers in 2020, but it hasn’t always been easy.

According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, more than a million general election absentee ballots have been cast in the Palmetto State, doubling the record for absentee voting set in the 2016 general election.

York County voter Anastasia Tower works in Charlotte and said there’s a stark divide between the Carolinas when it comes to voting.

York County only has three polls open for in-person absentee voting.

“For my experience, I know a bunch of my friends went and voted in less than ten minutes, and this morning when I went to Fort Mill, there was a line three mile long,” Tower said.

She said she waited for an hour and left, but plans to go back later.

Around mid-day on Friday at Greenville’s County Square, it took nearly three hours for some voters to cast their ballot. Toward the end of the day, it was less than two hours.

All South Carolinians can vote absentee in-person this year because of the pandemic, but voter Diane Rhoden said she probably won’t be able to cast a ballot on Election Day.

“I’m a poll manager,” she said. “They are thinking that we will not even have time to vote, that the line will be so long that we can’t wait in the line to vote.”

But despite the wait times, not to mention a pandemic, voters say it’s worth it to participate in our democracy.

“I think this year has taken so much for us to get there,” said Clemson voter Zachary Grant. “I think people are far more appreciative of being able to vote than ever prior before.”

In-person absentee voting is still available at Greenville County Square Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.