S.C. college athletes are one signature away from getting paid for name, image and likeness

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Starting next year, student athletes in South Carolina may be allowed to accept pay for endorsement deals.

A bill that has successfully moved through the statehouse — after gaining support from two college athletic departments— is now awaiting the governor’s signature.

Student athletes bring in millions of dollars in profit to their schools each year — and the NCAA brings in almost $1 billion dollars— but the bill would allow athletes to earn their own money using their name, image and likeness.

The bill will open the door for athletes to participate in new opportunities with third parties who are unaffiliated with their school such as social media influencer engagements and other endorsement deals.

Last month, the bill gained support from Athletics Directors from the University of South Carolina and Clemson University who voiced their support for the bill to a panel of lawmakers.

Many college sports fans in South Carolina said they are in support of their favorite athletes getting paid.

“I think that athletes have talent, they make a name for themselves for a reason and they should be getting paid to do what they’re good at whether that’s sports or being a personality,” Grayson Murray, student at Wofford College, said.

Several states are creating their own bills as a way to stay competitive while waiting on officials at the NCAA to update their own name image and likeness policy, which is expected to happen in August.