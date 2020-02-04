S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs releases 2020 Homeowners Association Complaint Report

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs has released a report detailing complaints against homeowners associations in 2019.

Most of the complaints were not in the Upstate. Horry County had the most complaints, accounting for about 22 percent of grievances, followed by Charleston, Aiken, and Richland counties.

“I can’t wait to see that report because I’ve heard horror stories about HOAs,” said Rickie Morris, who lives in the Fairview Chase neighborhood in Simpsonville.

The department began compiling the complaints after a change to the law in 2018. From 2014 to May of 2018, they received a 167 complaints. In 2019, they received 212 complaints. Neighborhoods in Greenville, Greer, Easely, Mauldin, Boiling Springs, Landrum, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, and Anderson all made the most recent list. Most of the complaints were resolved, according to the report, including one against the Foxwood neighborhood in Simpsonville.



“We made sure that the homeowner had the information they were looking for and relayed that information back to the state, and then I guess they followed up with the homeowner as well,” said Austin Eidson, who is the treasurer of the Foxwood HOA.

Only six percent of the complaints got no response from the HOA or property management company, according to the report. People 7News spoke with said they feel like it’s a good idea to have some oversight for HOAs.

“I’ve heard stories of mismanagement of monies,” Morris said. “I mean come on, nobody holds you accountable, you can do what you want.”

You can view the report here.