S.C. Highway Patrol investigating non-fatal crash on Reidville Road

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a non-fatal crash on Reidville Road involving two vehicles.

The SCHP responded to a call on Oct. 2 around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Reidville Road and Oak Forest Road in Spartanburg.

According to SCHP, the driver and passenger of a 2015 Ford sedan were traveling east on Reidville Road and the driver of a 2021 Ford utility vehicle owned by Spartanburg County was traveling south on Oak Forest Road.

The driver of the Ford utility vehicle disregarded the traffic signal and hit the Ford sedan, SCHP said.

The occupants of the Ford sedan were both transported by ambulance to Spartanburg Regional.

The SCHP is still investigating this crash.